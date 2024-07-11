Education

KEAM Result 2024 OUT: KEAM Rank List Released on cee.kerala.gov.in | How To Check

The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations declared the KEAM 2024 Result today. Candidates who appeared for ther KEAM 2024 can now check their results using the steps mentioned below.

| Photo: Screengrab from cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM Result 2024 Released | Photo: Screengrab from cee.kerala.gov.in
info_icon

CEE Kerala has released sult for KEAM 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecutre and Medical Examination can now download their result and rank lists from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations declared the KEAM 2024 Result today - July 11.

KEAM 2024 Result OUT - How To Check

  • Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for KEAM 2024

  • A page will open, enter your application number and password

  • Your KEAM 2024 Result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout of the result for future references.

KEAM Result 2024 Direct Link To Check

KEAM 2024 was conducted by CEE Kerala from June 27 to July 3. The candidates who appeared for the entrance exam are seeking for admission in the top state colleges for engineering, architecture and medical courses.

As per the data released by CEE Kerala, a total of 79,044 candidates appeared for the entrance exam, of which 52,500 have passed and named on the rank list.

CEE Kerala has revealed that a total of 13 female and 87 male candidates have ranked in the top 100 candidates. For the KEAM Result 2024, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam were the best performing districts.

Candidates who have qualified the KEAM 2024 exam will now be required to submit their 10+2 marks on the candidate portal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Champions Vs Australia Champions, World Championship Of Legends 2024: Titans Clash As Semi-Final Begins
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Live Scores: England Look To Build On Huge Lead Against Battered West Indies At Lord's
  3. Serbia Vs Switzerland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 14
  4. Champions Trophy 2025: 'India Won't Travel To Pakistan', BCCI Asks For Hybrid Mode - What Is It?
  5. Gibraltar Vs Sweden Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 13
Football News
  1. Copa America: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Uruguay's Exit After Loss To Colombia
  2. Bayern Munich Confirm Portugal Midfielder Joao Palhinha Signing
  3. Ollie Watkins Fact File: Here's All You Need To Know About England's Euro 2024 Semifinal Hero
  4. Netherlands Coach Koeman Says VAR Has Broken Football After Euro 2024 Semifinal Heartbreak
  5. Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate Proves Doubters Wrong As England Reach Final
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
  4. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  5. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi's JJ Colony Flooded After Canal Breach; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  2. KEAM Result 2024 OUT: KEAM Rank List Released on cee.kerala.gov.in | How To Check
  3. Hundreds Of Villages Affected By Floods In Uttar Pradesh
  4. NEET-UG 2024 Row: Answers In Gujarati But Candidates Non-Gujarati, CBI Reveals On Godhra Exam Centre Investigation
  5. 'For God's Sake': Bombay HC Raps Maharashtra Govt Over Advisory Board For Disabled Persons
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  2. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
  3. 'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer
  4. 'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Confirms Her Pregnancy: My Child To Go To Pre-School With Margot Robbie's And Hailey Bieber's Kids
  5. Has Triptii Dimri Doubled Her Fees For 'Bad Newz' After 'Animal'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  2. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  3. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  4. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  5. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi's JJ Colony Flooded After Canal Breach; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  2. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford In Hospital, Yet To Be Arrested; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
  3. Cooking Oil Transported In Unwashed Fuel Tankers? China Launches Inquiry
  4. Labour Realism: With Starmer's Landslide Win, Is All Good For Britain?
  5. ‘No Omelette For A Week’: Elon Musk Reacts To NYT Frontpage News On SpaceX Launch Destroying 9 Bird Nests
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi's JJ Colony Flooded After Canal Breach; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18