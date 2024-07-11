KEAM Result 2024 OUT: KEAM Rank List Released on cee.kerala.gov.in | How To Check

CEE Kerala has released sult for KEAM 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecutre and Medical Examination can now download their result and rank lists from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.
The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations declared the KEAM 2024 Result today - July 11.
KEAM 2024 Result OUT - How To Check
Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link for KEAM 2024
A page will open, enter your application number and password
Your KEAM 2024 Result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the result for future references.
KEAM 2024 was conducted by CEE Kerala from June 27 to July 3. The candidates who appeared for the entrance exam are seeking for admission in the top state colleges for engineering, architecture and medical courses.
As per the data released by CEE Kerala, a total of 79,044 candidates appeared for the entrance exam, of which 52,500 have passed and named on the rank list.
CEE Kerala has revealed that a total of 13 female and 87 male candidates have ranked in the top 100 candidates. For the KEAM Result 2024, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam were the best performing districts.
Candidates who have qualified the KEAM 2024 exam will now be required to submit their 10+2 marks on the candidate portal.