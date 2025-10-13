India's Largest School Hackathon 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025' Begins Today

Key Features of Buildathon

The initiative emphasizes hands-on, experiential learning in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The buildathon creates the world's largest live innovation activity, with students innovating together simultaneously across the nation.​

Students work on four key evaluation criteria: ideation, critical thinking, prototype development, and refinement. The initiative encourages students to move beyond theoretical learning and become active builders of India's future.​

The buildathon operates around four themes of national importance: