CTET 2024 Admit Card: CBSE Releases Central Teacher Eligibility Test Hall Tickets | Download Link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, July 5, released the admit cards or hall tickets for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. The CBSE CTET 2024 examination will be held on Sunday, July 7 across 136 cities and in twenty languages.
Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their respective admit cards from the official website.
CTET 2024 Admit Card Download Link
Those appearing for CTET 2024 examination can download their admit cards from ctet.nic.in.
CBSE had on June 24 released the CBSE CTET Exam City slips 2024, which contains information about the city where candidates' exam centers will be located.
The CBSE had said that exam city slip should not be confused with the admit card.
The CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 needs to be mandatorily carried by candidates on the examination day to enter the examination hall.
The previous CTET was held on January 21 across 3,418 test centers in the country. A total of 93,526 candidates had registered themselves, out of which around 84 per cent appeared for the test, according to a Hindustan Times report.