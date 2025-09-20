AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Released – Check Now

The AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result is available from September 20 to September 23, 2025. During this period, candidates must first complete online self-joining on the portal and then report in person to their allotted institutions. Both online and physical reporting are mandatory; failing either step by September 23 at 5 PM will result in automatic cancellation of the seat. Classes for the allotted courses commence on September 20, 2025.