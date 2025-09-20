AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Released – Check Now

APSCHE released the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling seat allotment result on September 20
The third and final phase of seat allotment is available at eapcet-sche. aptonline. in
Candidates must report to the allotted colleges by September 23 to confirm admission.
Seat allocation based on merit rank, category, and choices exercised
The AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result is available from September 20 to September 23, 2025. During this period, candidates must first complete online self-joining on the portal and then report in person to their allotted institutions. Both online and physical reporting are mandatory; failing either step by September 23 at 5 PM will result in automatic cancellation of the seat. Classes for the allotted courses commence on September 20, 2025.
How to Check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result
Candidates should visit the official counselling portal at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in and select the “Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025” link. After entering the AP EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth, clicking “Submit” will display the allotment order, which includes the college name, course details, and reporting instructions.
AP EAMCET 2025: Seat Allocation
In the final phase, seat allocation was based on the candidate’s AP EAMCET 2025 merit rank, reservation category, including SC/ST/BC/EWS/PwD/NCC/Sports quotas, and the web options exercised during counselling. The availability of seats across government, private, and autonomous institutions was also factored in. As this is the final counselling round, no further upgrades or rounds will be conducted.
Documents Required for Admission
Candidates must present the original AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket and rank card, Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets and certificates, caste, income, and local status certificates if applicable, transfer and study certificates, domicile certificate, service category certificates if relevant, and two passport-size photographs. Finally, the prescribed admission fee must be paid through the portal or at the college before the reporting deadline. For any technical assistance, aspirants can contact the toll-free helpline at 1800-425-2025 or email .