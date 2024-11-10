Culture & Society

 The Country Things | A Poem

Nestled in the warmth of rain, nature quivers in the poem by Gunjan Joshi.

Illustration
Illustration Photo: Anupriya
The monsoon quietly withdraws,  

And mist melts from nestling hills,  

Washed clean by the rain and wind.  

In a hamlet on a mountain morning,  

The warblers and woodpeckers,  

Chatter with forests playfully.   

They have regained their vigour.  

With regular rain showers and sun,  

Appearing happy and are,  

In the state of believing. 

The early morning sunlight,  

Luminously pirouettes,   

Inside a wooden cottage.  

To wake up her mediating spirit.  

Interspersed within logs of its ceiling, 

And the warm wooden floor.     

Yam and lilac have renewed their leaves,  

The fern is also content with,   

Moist weather and the low daylight.  

While bluebells hang down humbly,   

In the dipping temperature,  

Of cool evenings and mornings.  

Elements of nature and ideas,  

Commune mindfully with great deliberation.  

The bliss of these country things,  

Are like love that just,  

Strengthens and inspires.  

