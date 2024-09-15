A Tale Of Short-Lived Flower Moths And Their Devoted Preserver

Peter then told us to turn off our phones. He gave us an overview of the survival strategies and reasons behind the shapes and colours of various species, including the most beautiful ones, such as common peacocks, oak-leaf butterflies, morphos, and silk moths. He extensively spoke about how toxins in some variety and brilliance in colours are an act of passive defense for their predators. He had realized that much work needed to be done, and Indian butterflies had not been cataloged since independence. He added, “The last good book containing all species of butterflies was published in 1932. After that, very few books were published. In 2015, a group of experts published a book titled ‘Synoptic Catalogue of the Butterflies of India.’ Sixteen experts from various countries had compiled it. We compiled information by analyzing the each one’s contribution. For the first time, we discovered that independent India had 1318 species, and it has now gone to 1330.”