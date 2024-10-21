Dance Of The Seasons: Nature's Verses

An Evening of Autumn
An untimely autumn rain has,
Spread a haze above the boughs of trees.
At their feet lie the variegated leaves,
And half-dead frangipani blooms,
Their colours dissolving in soil,
And the moisture vaporising in the air.
Their remaining veins and lamina,
Meditate near the roots,
To transact their small survival,
And the eventual afterlife carefully.
The silent and grey verdure of trees,
Has raised the tumult of insects,
Among both free and alive leaves.
Oh I love so much!
The persistent symphony of crickets.
Which I take as a trophy of the day.
Are these fireflies the dancing stars?
Which have come to light!
The upper rooms of teak trees.
From where little owlets peer.
The potent fragrance of coral jasmine,
Wafts in the air towards dawn.
They sing demurely and their music,
Spreads as a delicate scent.
As they fall in an odd delight,
To welcome autumn and its interplay,
Of death and regeneration.
The Country Things
The monsoon quietly withdraws,
And mist melts from nestling hills,
Washed clean by the rain and wind.
In a hamlet on a mountain morning,
The warblers and woodpeckers,
Chatter with forests playfully.
They have regained their vigour.
With regular rain showers and sun,
Appearing happy and are,
In the state of believing.
The early morning sunlight,
Luminously pirouettes,
Inside a wooden cottage.
To wake up her mediating spirit.
Interspersed within logs of its ceiling,
And the warm wooden floor.
Yam and lilac have renewed their leaves,
The fern is also content with,
Moist weather and the low daylight.
While bluebells hang down humbly,
In the dipping temperature,
Of cool evenings and mornings.
Elements of nature and ideas,
Commune mindfully with great deliberation.
The bliss of these country things,
Are like love that just,
Strengthens and inspires.