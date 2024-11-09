Culture & Society

An Evening Of Autumn

As a leaf slips from the shoulder of rain to drench itself in the arms of the puddle, the world trembles in the coos of dusk. Gunjan Joshi bathes her poetry 'An Evening Of Autumn' in the petals of autumn.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Illustration
Illustration Photo: Anupriya
info_icon

 An untimely autumn rain has,  

Spread a haze above the boughs of trees.   

At their feet lie the variegated leaves,  

And half-dead frangipani blooms,  

Their colours dissolving in soil,  

And the moisture vaporising in the air.   

Their remaining veins and lamina,  

Meditate near the roots,  

To transact their small survival,   

And the eventual afterlife carefully.   

The silent and grey verdure of trees,  

Has raised the tumult of insects,  

Among both free and alive leaves.   

Oh I love so much!  

The persistent symphony of crickets.  

Which I take as a trophy of the day.  

Are these fireflies the dancing stars? 

Which have come to light!  

The upper rooms of teak trees.  

From where little owlets peer.  

The potent fragrance of coral jasmine,  

Wafts in the air towards dawn.    

They sing demurely and their music,   

Spreads as a delicate scent.  

As they fall in an odd delight,  

To welcome autumn and its interplay,  

Of death and regeneration.  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights
  2. IND Vs RSA 1st T20I: Samson Century Sets India On Way To Comfortable Win - Data Debrief
  3. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's Century Leads IND To 61-Run Victory Over Proteas
  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Dismantle South Africa By 61 Runs In Durban
  5. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video
Football News
  1. Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Khadija Shaw Wants WSL Leaders To Be 'Unstoppable'
  2. Inter Milan Vs Napoli: Partenopei Are Not Going To San Siro To 'Wave The White Flag', Says Antonio Conte
  3. Watford 1-0 Oxford United: The Hornets 'Deserved To Win' After Improved Second-Half, Says Tom Cleverley
  4. Brighton Vs Man City: Guardiola Confident MCFC Can Avoid Fourth Straight Loss In Premier League
  5. Arsenal 5-0 Brighton, WSL: Five-Star Gunners Run Riot In Statement Win Against The Seagulls
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  4. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Assam CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltration in Region
  3. 'No Greater Feeling..', 'Forgive If I Hurt Anyone': D Y Chandrachud's Tenure As CJI Ends On An Emotional Note
  4. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Samosas For CM Sukhu Leads To CID Inquiry; BJP Calls Congress 'Laughing Stock' | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Trump Puts Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's Zelenskyy During Congratulatory Call
  2. Indonesia: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Continues To Unleash Towering Column Of Hot Clouds
  3. Chile: 6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Southern Coast; No Damage Reported
  4. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain