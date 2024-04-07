ULFA: The Mirage Of Dawn—Intriguing And Indispensable

Bhattacharyya’s contribution has been to delve deeper into each of these episodes through interviews and perusal of diaries written by the rebel functionaries. Consequently, and not surprisingly, the author has stumbled upon a gamut of information that had never been published before. The interpretations that have been given cannot be discarded. For instance, there was no collaboration between the armed forces of India and Myanmar during Operation Golden Bird. On the contrary, there was hostility between the two sides as the operation progressed and efforts made to check the rebels from reaching Manipur. The author has also given an exhaustive note on the sources of information. In the case of Operation Golden Bird, it was one of the commanding officers that he interviewed besides a host of ULFA functionaries who were part of the operation.