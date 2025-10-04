Review Of P. A. Nazareth's HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVES: Illuminating Minds on the Blue Waters

My only regret is that with Nazareth’s native exposure to the Spanish tongue from the Jesuit priests who taught him at elementary school on the Konkan coast, and his expertise in Latin America stretching from Costa Rica in the centre to Lima in the south, he has not told us of the Aztecs and Mayas and Incas whose empires, arching over large parts of Central and South America. Nor the powerful and wealthy empires of Africa south of the Sahara, which he knows well after having been accredited to several Francophone countries in West Africa. They have not been touched upon in this book. Had Nazareth been on his teach-in cruises to these sites of ancient but little-known civilizations, perhaps we would have had as erudite pieces on these two continents as we have on “South-east Asia at the Crossroads of History” and “India, Britain and America”. There is also virtually nothing on West Asia and North Africa, extending from the Gulf to the Mediterranean, although this is where human beings created the earliest civilizations and the three great Semitic religions were birthed and spread.