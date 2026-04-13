Book Excerpt: Vermilion Harvest - Playtime At The Bagh: By Reenita Hora

Jallianwala Bagh itself was not much more than a barren piece of land where families gathered for respite from their busy week or rest after praying at the Golden Temple. An irregular quadrangle surrounded by aging houses—three trees and a well on one side and a small shrine on the other. It was surrounded by a five or six-foot wall on all sides with just one narrow opening that served as both an entrance and exit. The only way to get to this opening was through a narrow alley flanked by equally high walls. The other gates, no larger than a door, were locked shut.