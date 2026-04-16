Sita Navami 2026: Astrology Remedies For Marital Happiness & Prosperity

Astrology Remedies for Marital Happiness:

1. Sita-Rama Puja for Harmony:

Performing a dedicated puja for Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on this day strengthens marital bonds. Offer flowers, sindoor (vermilion), and sweets while chanting:

“Om Siya Ramaya Namah." This ritual enhances love, trust, and mutual respect between partners.

2. Strengthening Venus (Shukra):

Venus governs love, romance, and luxury. If afflicted in a horoscope, it can create relationship issues or dissatisfaction.

Remedy:

Wear clean white or pastel clothes on this day.

Offer white flowers and sweets to Goddess Sita.

Donate rice, milk, or white clothes to the needy.

This helps balance Venus energy and improves romantic harmony.

3. Moon Healing for Emotional Stability:

The Moon represents emotions and mental peace. A disturbed Moon can lead to misunderstandings and mood swings in relationships.

Remedy:

Offer milk mixed with Ganga jal to a Shiva idol.

Practise meditation or chant “Om Som Somaya Namah”.

Observe partial fasting to purify the mind.

These practices bring emotional calmness and understanding in married life.

4. Tulsi Ritual for Relationship Blessings:

Tulsi is considered sacred and closely associated with purity and devotion.

Remedy:

Light a ghee diya near a Tulsi plant in the evening.

Offer water and circumambulate the plant 5 or 11 times.

Pray for marital harmony and family prosperity.

This simple ritual attracts positive vibrations and strengthens relationships.

5. Charity for Removing Obstacles:

Daan, or charity, plays a crucial role in reducing negative karmic influences.

Remedy:

Donate food, clothes, or sweets to married women or Brahmins.

Offer red bangles, sindoor, or cosmetics to women.

This ritual is believed to remove obstacles in marriage and bring blessings of a happy married life.