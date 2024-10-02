Navratri 2024: 9 Colours Of Navratri And Their Significance

The word "Navratri" comes from the Sanskrit language and means "nine nights." Nine colours are used for these nine days, and each colour has its own meaning and significance during Navratri. So let's have a look at the different colours of Navratri and what they mean to help you look and feel your best during this happy time.
Significance of 9 colours of Navratri:
Navratri Day 1: Yellow
Colour: Yellow is the colour of the sun. It stands for cheerful faces, the brighter side of life. This colour is just between the orange and green hues on the colour wheel of light. In many cultures around the world, it is regarded as the colour of happiness, grandeur, harmony, and knowledge.
Significance: Yellow connotes joy, happiness, and brightness. Devotees honour Goddess Shailaputri, sometimes known as the daughter of the mountains, On the first day, yellow represents the energy and brightness Goddess Shailaputri infuses into the lives of her followers. On the first day of Navratri, wearing yellow is thought to inspire happiness and positivity.
Navratri Day 2: Green
Colour: The colour of nature is green. It is the hue between cyan and yellow on the visible colour spectrum, and it has long been connected to authorisation and security.
Significance: Green stands for harmony, expansion, and fertility. Celebrated on the second day, the Goddess Brahmacharini represents penance, virtue, and loyalty. Green invites her followers to live a life of peace, development, and balance and represents her quiet and soothing character.
Navratri Day 3: Grey
Colour: The grey colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. This colour is also appropriate for those who want to participate in Navratri celebrations and make a subtle style statement with this undertone colour shade.
Significance: Grey denotes neutrality and balance. That Goddess Chandraghanta embodies the harmony between good and evil, peace and conflict. Like the Goddess riding a lion and seen with a crescent moon on her forehead, devotees dress grey to channel the courage and inner fortitude to tackle problems.
Navratri Day 4: Orange
Colour: Red and yellow are mixed to make orange. The English word "orange" refers to the way ripe orange fruit looks. The colour orange represents vigour, enthusiasm, and warmth. Feelings of both good and bad are connected with this colour.
Significance: Orange symbolises energy, enthusiasm, and warmth. On the fourth day, worshippers honour the Goddess Kushmanda. She is one who they think lives in the sun's core and sends energy and light into the universe. On this day, wearing orange is believed to attract positivity, vitality, and spiritual growth, reflecting the divine light of Goddess Kushmanda.
Navratri Day 5: White
Colour: The colour of snow, chalk, and milk is white, the palest colour and an achromatic. The colour white symbolises ideals of purity, tranquillity, and innocence. It scatters and reflects the entire spectrum of visible light.
Significance: The white represents purity, peace, and serenity. On this fifth day of Navratri, Goddess Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda), is worshipped. On this day, devotees wear white; this colour shows purity and calmness. These are all traits of the goddess, who is seen as the perfect example of maternal care and love.
Navratri Day 6: Red
Colour: Being close to orange and far away from violet. Red is a colour of visible light that has a long range. The colour red represents passion, love, and vigour.
Significance: Red symbolises passion, power, and strength. On the sixth day, Goddess Katyayani, a fierce form of Durga, is worshipped. The red colour represents boldness and courage, which are needed to fight against evil. Wearing red is believed to invoke strength, determination, and protection from the Goddess.
Navratri Day 7: Royal Blue
Colour: One of the popular and elegant shades of blue is royal blue. It is related to the British royal family. Royal Blue represents calmness and tranquillity.
Significance: Royal blue is a colour of richness that represents divine energy and change. On this day, people honour Goddess Kalaratri, who is acknowledged for having a fierceness that pushes the darkness away. The colour royal blue represents power, dignity, and immense strength. On this day, wearing this colour helps to invoke the transformative and protective energies of Goddess Kalaratri.
Navratri Day 8: Pink
Colour: Pink stands for love, kindness, and goodwill toward all people. The colour pink is named after the flowers, derived from the frilled edge of the flowers.
Significance: Pink symbolises hope, freshness, and universal love. On the eighth day of Navratri, the Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. She is well-known for her compassionate and forgiving nature. Pink represents her purity and benevolence, that's why devotees wear pink on this day to seek her blessings for peace, harmony, and healing.
Navratri Day 9: Purple
Colour: The purple colour is associated with luxury and nobility.
Significance: The colour purple stands for spirituality, desire, and power. When people worship Goddess Siddhidatri on the ninth day, she gives them knowledge and supernatural powers. People believed that wearing purple would help them connect with their higher spiritual selves and bring them knowledge, devotion, and spiritual awakening.
To summarise, Navratri is a significant reminder of spiritual renewal, cultural custom, and the joy of life's many colours. The colours used in this event are important because they make things look beautiful and have deeper spiritual meanings that bring people together and make them happy.