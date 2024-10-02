Astro Picks

Navratri 2024: 9 Colours Of Navratri And Their Significance

The nine-day festival 'Navratri' starts on October 03, Thursday and will end with Vijaya Dasami celebration on October 12, Saturday. Wearing a specific colour during these nine days is considered auspicious, as each day has a significant spiritual meaning.

9 colours of Navratri and their significance
Navratri 2024: 9 Colours Of Navratri And Their Significance
info_icon

The word "Navratri" comes from the Sanskrit language and means "nine nights." Nine colours are used for these nine days, and each colour has its own meaning and significance during Navratri. So let's have a look at the different colours of Navratri and what they mean to help you look and feel your best during this happy time.

Significance of 9 colours of Navratri:

Navratri Day 1: Yellow

Colour: Yellow is the colour of the sun. It stands for cheerful faces, the brighter side of life. This colour is just between the orange and green hues on the colour wheel of light. In many cultures around the world, it is regarded as the colour of happiness, grandeur, harmony, and knowledge.

Significance: Yellow connotes joy, happiness, and brightness. Devotees honour Goddess Shailaputri, sometimes known as the daughter of the mountains, On the first day, yellow represents the energy and brightness Goddess Shailaputri infuses into the lives of her followers. On the first day of Navratri, wearing yellow is thought to inspire happiness and positivity.

Navratri Day 2: Green

Colour: The colour of nature is green. It is the hue between cyan and yellow on the visible colour spectrum, and it has long been connected to authorisation and security.

Significance: Green stands for harmony, expansion, and fertility. Celebrated on the second day, the Goddess Brahmacharini represents penance, virtue, and loyalty. Green invites her followers to live a life of peace, development, and balance and represents her quiet and soothing character.

Navratri Day 3: Grey

Colour: The grey colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. This colour is also appropriate for those who want to participate in Navratri celebrations and make a subtle style statement with this undertone colour shade.

Significance: Grey denotes neutrality and balance. That Goddess Chandraghanta embodies the harmony between good and evil, peace and conflict. Like the Goddess riding a lion and seen with a crescent moon on her forehead, devotees dress grey to channel the courage and inner fortitude to tackle problems.

Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences between the two celebrations honouring Goddess Durga - null
Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Navratri Day 4: Orange

Colour:  Red and yellow are mixed to make orange. The English word "orange" refers to the way ripe orange fruit looks. The colour orange represents vigour, enthusiasm, and warmth. Feelings of both good and bad are connected with this colour.

Significance: Orange symbolises energy, enthusiasm, and warmth. On the fourth day, worshippers honour the Goddess Kushmanda. She is one who they think lives in the sun's core and sends energy and light into the universe. On this day, wearing orange is believed to attract positivity, vitality, and spiritual growth, reflecting the divine light of Goddess Kushmanda.

Navratri Day 5: White

Colour: The colour of snow, chalk, and milk is white, the palest colour and an achromatic. The colour white symbolises ideals of purity, tranquillity, and innocence. It scatters and reflects the entire spectrum of visible light.

Significance: The white represents purity, peace, and serenity. On this fifth day of Navratri, Goddess Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda), is worshipped. On this day, devotees wear white; this colour shows purity and calmness. These are all traits of the goddess, who is seen as the perfect example of maternal care and love.

Navratri Day 6: Red

Colour: Being close to orange and far away from violet. Red is a colour of visible light that has a long range. The colour red represents passion, love, and vigour.

Significance: Red symbolises passion, power, and strength. On the sixth day, Goddess Katyayani, a fierce form of Durga, is worshipped. The red colour represents boldness and courage, which are needed to fight against evil. Wearing red is believed to invoke strength, determination, and protection from the Goddess.

Navratri Day 7: Royal Blue

Colour: One of the popular and elegant shades of blue is royal blue. It is related to the British royal family. Royal Blue represents calmness and tranquillity.

Significance: Royal blue is a colour of richness that represents divine energy and change. On this day, people honour Goddess Kalaratri, who is acknowledged for having a fierceness that pushes the darkness away. The colour royal blue represents power, dignity, and immense strength. On this day, wearing this colour helps to invoke the transformative and protective energies of Goddess Kalaratri.

Navratri Day 8: Pink

Colour: Pink stands for love, kindness, and goodwill toward all people. The colour pink is named after the flowers, derived from the frilled edge of the flowers.

Significance: Pink symbolises hope, freshness, and universal love. On the eighth day of Navratri, the Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. She is well-known for her compassionate and forgiving nature. Pink represents her purity and benevolence, that's why devotees wear pink on this day to seek her blessings for peace, harmony, and healing.

Discover Your Ideal Career - How Birth Nakshatra Influences Your Profession Choices - null
Discover Your Ideal Career: How Birth Nakshatra Influences Your Profession Choices

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Navratri Day 9: Purple

Colour: The purple colour is associated with luxury and nobility.

Significance: The colour purple stands for spirituality, desire, and power. When people worship Goddess Siddhidatri on the ninth day, she gives them knowledge and supernatural powers. People believed that wearing purple would help them connect with their higher spiritual selves and bring them knowledge, devotion, and spiritual awakening.

To summarise, Navratri is a significant reminder of spiritual renewal, cultural custom, and the joy of life's many colours. The colours used in this event are important because they make things look beautiful and have deeper spiritual meanings that bring people together and make them happy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Japan Vs Philippines Toss Update, T20 World Cup Qualifier: JPN Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  2. Denmark Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Streaming, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: When, Where To Watch UAE Vs USA Match On TV And Online
  4. Kenya Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W Highlights Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India Win By 28 Runs
Football News
  1. Arsenal 2-0 PSG, Champions League: Havertz, Saka Star In Gunners' First Win
  2. Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Milan, Champions League: Boniface Ensures Bundesliga Holders Stay Perfect
  3. Lille Vs Real Madrid, Champions League Preview: Ancelotti To Make Late Call On Mbappe's Fitness
  4. Stuttgart 1-1 Sparta Prague, UEFA Champions League: Kairinen Equaliser Leaves Hosts Frustrated
  5. Salzburg 0-4 Brest, Champions League: Visitors Maintain Dream UCL Start
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  2. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  3. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
  4. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Draws Political Backlash
  2. Sonam Wangchuk Detained, Outlook Speaks to Protestors
  3. India Records Highest Rainfall Since 2020, Monsoon-Related Incidents Kill 1492 People: IMD | Details
  4. ISRO Announces Launch Date For Venus Orbiter Mission | All About Shukrayaan-1
  5. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3: 65.5% Voter Turnout Recorded, 3 Districts Saw Highest Turnout In 30 Years
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: Netanyahu Pledges Retaliation As Iran Escalates Missile Attack, Call's It 'Big Mistake'
  2. Iran Attacks Israel: Iran Fires Over 100 Missiles; Israelis Cleared To Leave Bomb Shelters
  3. Middle-East Tension: Suspected Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa; Mass Shooting Kills Several
  4. Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know
  5. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3