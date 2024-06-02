Art & Entertainment

Zonal DCP Clarifies Raveena Tandon's Car Didn't Hit Any Person; Actress Claims Mob Attacked Her

A new development has emerged in actress Raveena Tandon’s alleged road assault case.

Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon Photo: Instagram
info_icon

A senior police officer has clarified that the actress’ car did not touch the women involved, and a verbal altercation ensued when Raveena got out of the car to confront them.

Raj Tilak Roshan, DCP of Zone 9, said: "Raveena was coming home. Her car was taking a reverse. The lady who walked past got mad at her driver and asked him to drive carefully. The car did not touch the lady, but a verbal spat ensued."

He further mentioned that Raveena got out of the car and engaged in an argument. "We don't have written complaints from either party, so there is no case. No injuries were suffered by anyone," he added. Raveena, on her part, claimed that she was assaulted by the mob. A source close to the actress shared that after Raveena’s car entered the building, the group started demanding that the driver come out to speak with them.

Raveena tried to intervene as the situation escalated, and in the process, she suffered injuries. Earlier, a video of the actress’ altercation with the group of locals went viral on the internet. The video showed the locals accusing Raveena and her driver of allegedly assaulting three women, including an elderly lady. According to media reports, the incident occurred at Mumbai’s Carter Road, near Rizvi College. In the video, the actress can also be seen being attacked by the women.

