Yogi Babu-Starrer 'Lokal Sarakku' Will Be About The Evils Of Alcoholism

The plot of director S P Raj Kumar's upcoming comedy entertainer 'Lokal Sarakku', featuring comedian Yogi Babu and popular dance choreographer Dinesh Master in the lead, revolves around the evils of alcoholism.



Sources close to the unit of the film say that a particular character in the film gets addicted to alcohol and as a result, faces a number of problems.



"The problems that one faces because of getting addicted to alcohol and the outcomes caused by such problems are what are explained in a funny manner through the story of 'Lokal Sarakku'," says a source, who goes on to add that the film, apart from being a proper entertainer, will also have a significant message to society.



The source discloses that shooting for the film is done and that post production work is now on.



The film, which has been shot predominantly in Chennai and Pondicherry, has Upasana playing the female lead. It will also feature a series of popular comedians including Imman Annachi, Chaams, Singam Puli and Sendrayan among others.



The film has cinematography by M Moovendhar and K S Palani and editing by Castro. V R Swaminathan Rajesh has scored the music for the film, which has art direction by Mujibur Rahman.

