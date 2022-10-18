Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
With 3 Films, Adivi Sesh Dominates IMDB List Of Top 25 Telugu Movies

While he made his mark nationally with 'Major', Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh has been scoring big on the Telugu film scene with some interesting projects.

Adivi Sesh
Adivi Sesh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 11:51 am

While he made his mark nationally with 'Major', Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh has been scoring big on the Telugu film scene with some interesting projects. 

The IMDB top 25 Telugu movies include the 1957 release Mayabazar at no. 2, and 1980 release Sankarabharanam at the 14th spot. Other notable entries include Bahubali 2 at no.10. 'C/o Kancharapalem' heads the list with a rating of 8.4.

Actor Venkatesh features twice on the list with 'Nuvvu Naaku Nacchaavu' and 'Drushyam'. 

Interestingly, Adivi Sesh has three of his movies among the top 25. The movies are -- 'Kshanam' released in 2016, 'Evaru' in 2019, and the 2022 release 'Major' ranking at no 17, 18, and 22 respectively each one having an IMDB rating of 7.9.

Speaking on this, Adivi Sesh says that, "It is extremely humbling to know that 3 of my films have made it to the coveted most watched list on a platform as credible as IMDB. This is all the love from the audiences and I am incredibly grateful to them for that. I would also like to thank all my directors, co stars and producers for placing their faith in me. We are what the audience makes us, and I am excited for my future projects as well."

In Kshanam, he played Rishi, a San Francisco-based investment banker, who comes to India to help Shweta, his ex-girlfriend, find her kidnapped child. 'Evaru' shows him portraying a Sub-inspector, Vikram Vasudev, who is entrusted with the task of investigating the murder of a high ranking officer who was killed by his alleged rape victim. And then 'Major', in which he shows how the real life hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan fought fearlessly against the terrorists at the Taj Hotel during 26/11 attacks.

Sesh is now set to come up with the remake of an Oscar winning film, being made as a pan-India release.

