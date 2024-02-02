Ji Chang-wook, who was last seen in ‘Welcome To Samdal-ri', has been in the news for his show. But apart from his show, the actor is now in the headlines for a donation that he made for a good cause. The popular K-drama star has reportedly donated 10 million yen to the Japan earthquake relief fund.
‘Welcome To Samdal-ri’ Star Ji Chang-wook Donates 10 Million Yen To Aid Japan's Earthquake Victims
'Welcome To Samdal-ri' star Ji Chang-wook has donated 10 million yen as relief money to help the victims of the Japan earthquake. His agency shared a handwritten letter by the actor.
The actor’s agency, Spring Company, released a statement regarding the actor’s generous donation. They revealed that Ji Chang-wook has donated 10 million yen in relief money for the Noto Peninsula earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture that took lives last month. A handwritten letter by the Korean actor was also shared by the agency.
Advertisement
Many fan pages of Ji Chang-wook are also sharing the hand-written letter by the actor on social media. In his letter, the actor wrote how sad he was when he found out that many people were affected. He said, “On the first day of the new year, I heard the news that there was a major earthquake in Japan. My heart aches for the damage suffered by so many people.”
Advertisement
Ji Chang-wook continued, “I heard that there are people who have to take refuge and that there are many difficulties in recovering the damage due to the cold weather.” The actor expressed his regret and prayed for everyone. Last year, the actor also made a generous donation of 100 million won for the children affected by the earthquake that took lives in Turkey and Syria.
Advertisement
Take a look at Ji Chang-wook’s letter here.
Advertisement
Ji Chang-wook was last seen in ‘Welcome to Samdal-ri’ alongside Shin Hye-sun. His performance was loved by his fans. The actor is working on a movie as well. Titled ‘Revolver’, the release date has not been announced yet.