Watch: Ed Sheeran Sings In Punjabi For The First Time, Performs 'Lover' With Diljit Dosanjh

During his Mathematics Tour, Ed Sheeran ensured to add a stop in Mumbai. The British singer-songwriter delivered a scintillating performance that captivated the audience at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16. As a part of his performance, he brought out Punjabi pop icon Diljit Dosanjh as a surprise, creating an unforgettable night.
Together, they enthralled fans as the ‘Shape of You’ crooner performed Diljit’s hit track ‘Lover’. The duo received thunderous applause from thousands of fans present there. Later, both artists shared their experiences on their social media handles.
Following their performance, Diljit, sharing a snippet of their performance, captioned the post, “Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA, Chak deya Ge.”
Advertisement
Sheeran also shared a video of their brilliant collaboration. As the performance came to an end, the duo tightly each other amidst the cheers of their fans. He captioned the post, “Got to bring out Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!”
In the comment section, Badshah wrote, “Bro got Ed Paaji as guitarist.” Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan labeled it “Global domination.” Harshdeep Kaur also commented, “World Domination!!!! With pure love and music!! Dil-Jeet liya.” Whereas, Sukriti Kakar reacted to the video and commented, “Best night of Mumbai.” Munawar Faruqui also wrote, “Whaaaatttt, not crying! Not crying.” Additionally, Karan Tacker’s comment stated, “This came in as such a banger of a surprise.”
Advertisement
This concert was a highlight of the singer’s Asia and Europe Tour. Among the notable attendees were celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and Mira Rajput, among many others. Sheeran treated the audience to several of his hit songs during the show.
Meanwhile, on March 15, Farah Khan threw a huge star-studded party for Sheeran, yet again, at a restaurant in Mumbai, which was graced by the likes of the who’s who of Bollywood fraternity.