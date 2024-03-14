Farah Khan Reunites With 'Loveliest Guy Ever' Ed Sheeran; Shah Rukh Khan Teaches Signature Pose To The Singer

Ahead of his performance in Mumbai, singing sensation Ed Sheeran has caught up with some old friends. Filmmaker Farah Khan reunited with the international star after a span of almost seven years, the last time being when a party was thrown for the singer, which was attended by many Bollywood celebs.
Taking to her Instagram, Farah is seen seated on a couch with Ed by her side. The duo appeared to be at Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat, in Mumbai. She has rested her arm on the singer’s shoulder as they flashed their beautiful smiles at the cameras. She captioned it, “Relax mode with the loveliest guy ever..”
Advertisement
But that wasn’t all. The ‘Om Shanti Om’ director also shared a video of the singer trying to recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose next to the superstar and wrote, “When u get to direct Ed Sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course.” Ed Sheeran also took to his Instagram to share the same video and wrote, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…”
Check out the viral video here:
Farah Khan also took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo with her squashed between Ed and Shah Rukh. She shared the photo to the song ‘Mere Do Anmol Ratan’ by Mohammed Aziz, and wrote, “Forget everything… I’m looking so thin in this pic,” while thanking Pooja Dadlani for capturing the moment.
Advertisement
For those unaware, the ‘Thinking out Loud’ singer visited India in 2017 to host his first-ever concert in the country at Jio Gardens, Mumbai. During that time, Bollywood stars threw him a massive bash, which Farah also attended, and photos from the event went viral. In 2021, she made a shocking revelation on Arbaaz Khan’s show, Pinch, that she didn’t know who Ed was at the time. But it seems that the two have grown on to become good friends now.
Ed Sheeran is now back again to perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on Saturday, March 16.