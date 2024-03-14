Farah Khan Reunites With 'Loveliest Guy Ever' Ed Sheeran; Shah Rukh Khan Teaches Signature Pose To The Singer

For those unaware, the ‘Thinking out Loud’ singer visited India in 2017 to host his first-ever concert in the country at Jio Gardens, Mumbai. During that time, Bollywood stars threw him a massive bash, which Farah also attended, and photos from the event went viral. In 2021, she made a shocking revelation on Arbaaz Khan’s show, Pinch, that she didn’t know who Ed was at the time. But it seems that the two have grown on to become good friends now.