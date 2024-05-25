Art & Entertainment

Watch BTS Video Of Late Singer KK's Singing His Last Song ‘Vaada Humse Karo From 'Savi'

The late singer KK's last song, 'Vaada Humse Karo', will be featured in the upcoming film 'Savi', starring Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane.

Singer KK Photo: X
The makers of the film unveiled a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the late singer KK recording his last song, 'Vaada Humse Karo', for the movie.

In the video, the late singer is seen crooning the verses in a studio.

The clip ends with: "Get ready to dwell into the soulful voice of KK... 'Vaada Humse Karo'. Song out May 25."

In 2022, KK, aged 53, complained of feeling unwell after performing at a college festival. On the way back to his hotel, he suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsed, and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

'Savi' is directed by Abhinay Deo. The film is touted to be a roller blend of thrill and suspense.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series, the film is set to release on May 31.

