Watch: Alia Bhatt Gets ‘Embarrassed’ After Being Termed A ‘Global Icon’, Says ‘I'll Walk Off The Stage’

Meanwhile, coming to ‘Poacher’, Alia, being the executive producer of the show, shot for a promotional video of the show. She had shared, “Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie’s powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings. I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world.”