Watch: Alia Bhatt Gets ‘Embarrassed’ After Being Termed A ‘Global Icon’, Says ‘I'll Walk Off The Stage’

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original web-series ‘Poacher’ in Mumbai. She is the executive producer on the show, which is helmed by International Emmy Award winner Richie Mehta, who is famous of Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’.
During the event, Alia revealed how she was “heavily pregnant” with Raha when she first had a meeting with Richie. She discussed the show, and even decided to back it.
Now a video of her has gone viral on several social media platforms, and it features her getting embarrassed and blushing after the host at the show’s launch called her a “global icon”. In the video, the host introduces Alia, and calls her “actor par excellence, producer, global icon and executive producer.” The host even recounted all her achievements in her decade long career.
Reacting to the host’s compliments, Alia ended up blushing and felt a bit embarrassed. She said, “Please, don’t. No no, don’t… You can tell me in my ear later,” and added, “No no no, please. I’m gonna walk off stage.”
Meanwhile, coming to ‘Poacher’, Alia, being the executive producer of the show, shot for a promotional video of the show. She had shared, “Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie’s powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings. I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world.”
The investigative crime drama ‘Poacher’ stars actors Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kusruti, Ranjitha Menon and Maala Parvathi. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 23.