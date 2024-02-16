Alia Bhatt is set to add another feather in her cap. The actor is donning the hat of an executive producer in Richie Mehta’s ‘Poacher.’ The Emmy Award-winning director is ready with his next directorial which is touted to be an investigative thriller. In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she heard the story of the series when she was pregnant.
Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt opened up about why she decided to be a part of ‘Poacher.’ The actor revealed that she was pregnant when Richie Mehta told her about the story. She said, “Richie and I met back in 2022. I was full-blown pregnant and just about to pop. We spoke about everything under the sun – parenting, cinema, art, and in that meeting, he took me to through the world of ‘Poacher’. Firstly, I was flabbergasted that it was all based on true events. He was gracious enough to share the first two episodes, I then watched the whole show.”
Advertisement
Bhatt spoke about how she was impressed by the show, and she agreed to get on board. She also talked about how the actors are splendid and have delivered their best. She continued, “Forget executive producer, I responded as a person. When I first saw the show, I couldn’t stop watching it. It is a binge and how! You can’t take your eyes off the screen. Nimisha is outstanding, Roshan, who I have had the honour of working with, has been unbelievable, and Dibyendu as well. Not just the three of them, but the whole cast – they hold your attention.”
Advertisement
‘Poacher’ stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. The series is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 23 onwards.