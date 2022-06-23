Want To Direct A Dance-Based Film Next, It Won't Be About Competition: Choreographer Tushar Kalia

Choreographer Tushar Kalia says he is planning to venture into direction with a feature film that will not be “a typical dance movie” that pits two groups against each other.

Kalia, whose film credits include 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'War', 'Ok Jaanu' and 'Dhadak', said directing is the next logical step for choreographers. “The focus is on songs and completing my own script. I want to direct next year. It is a dance-based film but it is not like a college competition. It is not a typical dance movie where there are two groups against each other,” the 36-year-old choreographer told PTI in an interview.

Kalia said he has been working in the film industry for the past six years, but it was his stint as a judge on the reality competition TV show 'Dance Deewane' that made him a household name.

“‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ was my first movie. A lot of people don’t know what songs are choreographed by me, Bosco (Martis) or Ganesh (Acharya) master but because of TV, our work has reached more people. It has helped us in a big way. The change has come in the last few years as people have started taking dancing seriously as a profession. The most important thing for an artist is recognition, money is secondary,” he added.

On the choreography front, he has two films 'Yodha', headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, and 'Govinda Mera Naam' with Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, in the pipeline.

From being a participant on the popular dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”' where actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was one of the judges, to sharing the jury panel with her on 'Dance Deewane', Kalia has come a long way. He is now set to appear as a contestant on the 12th edition of the adventure stunt show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.'

The Chandigarh-born dancer said he was keen to be part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, as it gave him the opportunity to explore the adventurous side of his personality.

“One can’t hide their real self in reality shows. In ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, you can’t hide your fears. So, I always had the eagerness to do the show. Being a judge of a show and a contestant are two different things. In one show, I make everyone dance on their feet. Here, Rohit sir is making me do everything,” he added.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi', being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, also features Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia as celebrity contestants.

The show will air on Colors TV on July 2.

[With Inputs from PTI]