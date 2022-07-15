Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Wamiqa Gabbi Urges People To Be Considerate Towards Strays

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen in OTT series 'Modern Love Mumbai' and 'Mai' has been urging people through her social media to be considerate and mindful towards the strays as several Indian cities continue to be lashed by heavy rains.

Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi Instagram/@wamiqagabbi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 3:33 pm

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen in OTT series 'Modern Love Mumbai' and 'Mai' has been urging people through her social media to be considerate and mindful towards the strays as several Indian cities continue to be lashed by heavy rains. Furthering the cause and message, the actress recently spoke about problems faced by strays during the monsoons.

She said, "It's hard to feel hungry, cold and not able to say a word. Monsoon has arrived and it is not a happy season for the street animals. Hence I have been urging everyone through my social media to help animals during these times."

Sharing her line of thought of helping the animals, she further mentioned, "Give shelter to strays, feed them food when possible and also be mindful of animals who take shelter below cars to avoid the heavy spell of rains. I have also been using my contacts in Punjab who I have worked with for animal adoption to create more awareness on the ground".

Wamiqa has been an advocate of animal rights and often promotes social work.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Wamiqa Gabbi Modern Love Mumbai Mai Animal Welfare OTT Platforms
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies