‘Modern Love Mumbai’ Director Alankrita Shrivastava: Doesn't Matter What Age We Are But Life Is Still Beautiful

Amazon Prime Video’s web series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is slated to be released on May 13. The series promises to be a revamped version of love stories that describe the true and timely anecdotes of real human connection. The web series has brought six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema together who will narrate six distinctive stories which will unfold to the audiences in different moods.

While talking about the directorial ‘My Beautiful Wrinkles’, director Alankrita Shrivastava said, "It was very instinctive because of what story tells about the character Dilbar, where we need to sometimes remind ourselves that it doesn't matter what age we are but life is still beautiful, and the character also rediscovers herself in a certain way which changes a lot of things around so I feel it was the best title we could ever give."

For the unversed, the Amazon Original series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and stars an ensemble cast across episodes. Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhavalkar and many others feature in the series.