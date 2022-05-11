Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ Director Alankrita Shrivastava: Doesn't Matter What Age We Are But Life Is Still Beautiful

Director of ‘Modern Love Mumbai’s short film, ‘My Beautiful Wrinkles’, Alankrita Shrivastava speaks up about how love can happen at any age. The film stars actress Sarika in the lead.

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ Director Alankrita Shrivastava: Doesn't Matter What Age We Are But Life Is Still Beautiful
A Still From ‘My Beautiful Wrinkles’ Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 8:29 pm

Amazon Prime Video’s web series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is slated to be released on May 13. The series promises to be a revamped version of love stories that describe the true and timely anecdotes of real human connection. The web series has brought six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema together who will narrate six distinctive stories which will unfold to the audiences in different moods.

While talking about the directorial ‘My Beautiful Wrinkles’, director Alankrita Shrivastava said, "It was very instinctive because of what story tells about the character Dilbar, where we need to sometimes remind ourselves that it doesn't matter what age we are but life is still beautiful, and the character also rediscovers herself in a certain way which changes a lot of things around so I feel it was the best title we could ever give."

For the unversed, the Amazon Original series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and stars an ensemble cast across episodes. Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhavalkar and many others feature in the series.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Web Series Film Actor Film Actress Film Industry Film Film Director Filmmaker Alankrita Mehta Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 - Loss Vs Gujarat Titans Wake-Up Call For Lucknow Super Giants: Andy Bichel

IPL 2022 - Loss Vs Gujarat Titans Wake-Up Call For Lucknow Super Giants: Andy Bichel

YouTube Removes Educational Crypto Channels, Bitcoin Rises

YouTube Removes Educational Crypto Channels, Bitcoin Rises