Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Vivek Oberoi Put On 10 Kilos For 'Dharavi Bank'

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is awaiting the release of his streaming show 'Dharavi Bank', has opened up about his physical transformation for the OTT show.

Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 7:53 pm

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is awaiting the release of his streaming show 'Dharavi Bank', has opened up about his physical transformation for the OTT show. 

During his research, he realised the physique of the cop he is playing would be very different from his own chiselled self. It required to bulk up and don a whole new look.

The actor put on 10 kilos, with a combination of right diet and right exercise and aptly beefed up for the part.

He said, "I started much ahead in time, following a well charted out regime. We took references from real life cops. While drama is integral to the show, we wanted the look and feel to be as real and believable as possible. A well balanced meal, as prescribed by my nutritionist was the starting point. It was a healthy combination of carbs with protein."

On the workout front, he went all out with cardio and weight training in equal parts.

"I had to look big but also have the agility, which we achieved successfully," he added.

Directed by Samit Kakkad, the series will premiere on November 19 on MX Player.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood OTT Platforms TV TV Reality Shows TV Channels Mx Player Movies Film Cinema Industry Vivek Oberoi Mumbai
