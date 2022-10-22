Vivek Agnihotri Chuffed With Selection Of 'The Kashmir Files' At IFFI's Indian Panorama Section

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is on cloud nine as his directorial 'The Kashmir Files' has been selected for the Indian Panorama Section of the soon to be held IFFI (International Film Festival of India).

The film presents a heart-wrenching tale that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990.

Reacting to the news, Vivek told IANS, "The Kashmir Files is one special film for me. It was released in the beginning of 2022 and since then the year is a fruit of every effort we have put in. I am really grateful that the film is now selected for 'Indian Panorama for IFFI 2022' and I am looking forward to it."

He further mentioned, "The selection of 'The Kashmir Files' in Indian Panorama is not just prestigious but it also will help take the cause of Kashmir genocide to the International audience because it's an international festival. This is the first time any Indian film will also work as soft power for India."

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI to promote Indian Films along with India's rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art.

The film, which was released on March 11, 2022, stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty. It's only one of the few films to have brought huge returns at the box-office for its makers.