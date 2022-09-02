Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Buy 8-Acre Farmhouse In Alibaug

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are now the owners of an eight-acre farmhouse in the plush Alibaug area near Mumbai.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 10:09 pm

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are now the owners of an eight-acre farmhouse in the plush Alibaug area near Mumbai.


The farmhouse is spread over 8 acres of land near Zirad, a village in Alibaug, and the couple, according to media reports, have spent almost Rs 19.24 crore to acquire the property.

The report, which appeared in ETimes, notes that athe couple paid a deposit of Rs 1.15 crore to the government treasury.

Virat's brother, Vikas Kohli, completed the transaction a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. The cricketer is now in Dubai, playing for Team India in the Asia Cup. The transaction was overseen by a well-known real estate company named Samira Habitats.

Anushka and Virat had visited and inspected the place six months ago. Thanks to his packed schedule, Virat could not come to Alibaug and lock the deal.

Along with businessmen, film actors and cricketers have been buying land and building country homes in the scenic surroundings of Alibaug.

Former cricketer, national coach and commentator Ravi Shastri, too, had built a house in Alibaug about a decade ago.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Celebrity Couple Bollywood Indian Film Industry Indian Cricket Team Ganesh Chaturthi Vikas Kohli
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Indian Navy's New Symbol Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji: How It Looks And What It Means

Indian Navy's New Symbol Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji: How It Looks And What It Means