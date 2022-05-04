Thursday, May 05, 2022
Vijay-Starrer 'Beast' To Stream On Netflix

Actor Vijay’s recent blockbuster ‘Beast’ is all set to start streaming on Netflix. The film shows Vijay as a former RAW agent who tries to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Updated: 04 May 2022 10:42 pm

Actor Vijay's latest movie ‘Beast’ will start streaming on Netflix from May 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The Tamil-language film, which was released theatrically on April 13, will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on the digital platform.

"Can you feel the power, terror, fire because 'Beast' arrives on Netflix on May 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi," a post on Netflix India's official Twitter handle read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Beast’ features Vijay as a former RAW agent who tries to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. Pooja Hegde starred opposite Vijay in the movie, which was produced by Sun Pictures.

Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen and Aparna Das are also part of the film's cast.

