Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Vidyut Jammwal celebrates pre-birthday event with fans who tattooed his name, cycled across India

Vidyut Jammwal celebrates pre-birthday event with fans who tattooed his name, cycled across India

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his kickass action and daredevil stunts, celebrated a pre-birthday event with his fans on Tuesday. The actor spent the day organising a meet and greet with his superfans at a hotel in Juhu.

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 7:58 pm

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his kickass action and daredevil stunts, celebrated a pre-birthday event with his fans on Tuesday. The actor spent the day organising a meet and greet with his superfans at a hotel in Juhu.

Talking about the event, Vidyut said, 'I am ever grateful for the love and dedication I get from this family, they give me a lot of strength. I wanted to do something special for them since they have put so much faith in me. I love loving people who love me."

Among the fans, 3 of them had the actor's name tattooed for his birthday and there was one who cycled all the way from Panipat just to meet the actor. The actor celebrates his birthday on December 10.

The actor mentioned, "These people got my name tattooed for my birthday and rode on a bicycle for 1600 kms to meet me, so I wanted to give back and wanted to spend some quality time with them."

On the work front, Vidyut has 'IB71' and 'Sher Singh Rana' in the pipeline.

