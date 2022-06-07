Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Vidyut Jammwal Starrer 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha' To Release On July 8

'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha' starring Vidyut Jammwal will now release on July 8 instead of June 17 as originally planned.

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 7:33 pm

The action film 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha', starring actor Vidyut Jammwal, has been pushed back from its initial June release date to July 8. The film was originally set to debut in theatres on June 17 as a sequel to the 2020 action thriller 'Khuda Haafiz'.

Jammwal took to Instagram and shared the new release date of the film.

The movie is written and directed by Faruk Kabir, who had worked on the first film in the franchise.

Jammwal played Sameer in 'Khuda Haafiz', a film in which he races against time to save his kidnapped wife Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi, from flesh traders. In 2020, the film was launched on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service.

With Inputs From PTI

