Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Vidyut Jammwal On Turning Producer: If Someone's Not Doing It For You Then Why Not Do It Yourself!

Bollywood Actor Vidyut Jammwal has launched his own production house, Action Hero Films. The actor's latest release was 'Khuda Haafiz 2: Agni Pariksha'.

Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 4:22 pm

Actor Vidyut Jammwal launched his production house Action Hero Films last year. The Bollywood actor says that he did not plan to be a producer and called it a great progression.

In a conversation with IANS about what is more daunting, being a producer or an actor, Jammwal said, "It's amazing, it's a progression that I have experienced. I didn't plan on being a producer... it just happened. Sometimes you realise this is how I want to do things... If someone is not doing it for you then why not do it on your own..."

"It's a great progression and I don't know the difficult part of it... it's a lot of fun and everything that is new to you does give a chance try something out," he added.

Jammwal's maiden production 'IB71' was directed by Sankalp Reddy. The espionage thriller is based on a true incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.


Ever since his debut in 2011 with Force, Jammwal, whose latest release is 'Khuda Haafiz 2: Agni Pariksha', has made a mark in the genre of action with his top-notch skills.

Speaking about how the action genre has evolved, he says, "There's a conscious effort going on, people are asking what's different about Khudah Hafiz 2... I think I stick close to reality... If people are a little away from it, it doesn't really work nowadays. Either it has to be so phantasmagorical that people cant even think about it or you can come close to reality."

[With Inputs From IANS]

