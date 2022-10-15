Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Vibhuti Thakur Roped In For Kajol-Starrer 'The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'

Actress Vibhuti Thakur, who was seen in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Kajol in web show 'The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'.

The show is an adaptation of the American TV series 'The Good Wife', which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

Vibhuti, without revealing much about her character expresses her excitement for getting an opportunity to work with Kajol whom she always admired. Talking about her role, Vibhuti said: "At this moment I won't be able to reveal much. All I can say is that I am playing the role of a loving, and caring mother, who will go to any height to protect her son."

Vibhuti will also feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty's 'India Police Force'. She has also been part of shows such as 'Doli Armaanon Ki', 'Bandini', 'Chandra Nandni', 'Sasural Genda Phool', and many others.

When asked about her experience of sharing screen space with the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor, Vibhuti added: "To be very honest, it was a fan moment for me. I have always adored Kajol as an actress, and working with her was a fantastic experience. I was enchanted by her aura, she is so graceful, bubbly, and a humble co-actor."

