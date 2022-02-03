Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Veteran Actor Ramesh Deo's Last Rites Performed In Mumbai

Bollywood veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away on February 2 after suffering a heart attack. He was 93 years old when he died. His sons Ajinkya and Abhinay Deo performed the final rites.

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 10:37 pm

The funeral rituals for veteran actor Ramesh Deo were done in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, actor Raza Murad, and actor Suresh Oberoi were among the celebrities and friends who paid their final homage to the actor. Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head, also attended Deo's funeral.

On social media, several photos from the actor's final rituals have been uploaded. In these photos, the late actor's wife Seema Deo and sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo can also be seen.

Deo passed away on February 2, after suffering a heart attack. He was 93 years old when he died. "He passed away due to a heart attack at 8.30 pm tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital," his son Abhinay confirmed. Following his death, various stars and fans flocked to Twitter to express their sorrow.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit expressed her grief and wrote, “Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Condolences to the family. #RIP #RameshDeo sir." Actress Urmila Matondkar also paid her condolences and tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the sudden exit of the evergreen personality of Marathi cinema, Legendary shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Deepest condolences to the family #OmShanti (sic)."

On Twitter, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a throwback photo with Ramesh Deo, stating that his passing marks the end of an era. “Sad to know the demise of veteran actor #RameshDev ji. End of an Era, His contribution to Indian Cinema is immense, he will always be remembered for his Memorable performance in Marathi & Hindi films. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and admirers. #OmShanti (sic)," he wrote.

Politicians Praful Patel, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, among others, expressed their sorrow at the death.

Deo appeared in around 285 Hindi films and 190 Marathi films. 'Anand', 'Sanjog', 'Aapki Kasam', 'Mere Apne', 'Mr. India', 'Khilona', 'Jolly LLB', and 'Hulchul' are just a few of his major hits.

