Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Open Up About Their Special Bond In 'Bhediya'

The makers of 'Bhediya' have just released an exclusive behind the scenes video featuring leads Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon disclosing some interesting tid-bits about each other.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 5:59 pm

The makers of 'Bhediya' have just released an exclusive behind the scenes video featuring leads Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon disclosing some interesting tid-bits about each other. 

Kriti remarks how Varun has become a better listener. The two stars also reveal their favourite song from 'Bhediya', which turns out to be the recently released 'Apna Bana Le'.

Talking about their unique rapport, Varun says, "Kriti and I are working together after six years. While not much has changed in that time, we now communicate even more effortlessly with each other, and this shows in our chemistry."

"Funnily enough, this is one of the reasons our director was worried that we might exude too much chemistry in the film."

Kriti adds: "Varun and I have genuinely been very good friends since Dilwale. We are extremely comfortable with each other, and that comfort translates beautifully on screen. We play off each other amazingly."

"We worked together after 6 years, and in these 6 years we've grown as people, and as actors, and our bond has only strengthened! I had a blast working with him!"

AJio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, 'Bhediya'.

A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

Related stories

'Bhediya' Unit Launches Audio Of Tamil Song 'Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya'

Dinesh Vijan Praises Sachin-Jigar For Their Compositions In 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan On 'Bhediya': This Is The Wildest Character I Have Played

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bhediya Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon Actor Varun Dhawan Actress Kriti Sanon On Screen Chemistry Upcoming Movie Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

T20 WC: IND Vs ENG Stat Preview

T20 WC: IND Vs ENG Stat Preview