Taking to his Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared a new poster of ‘Baby John.’ The poster is dominated by shades of red, orange, and black. It shows the actor in a rugged avatar. Dhawan is seen in long unkempt hair that falls on his face and his thick beard has outgrown its shape. With an intense look in his eyes, he is seen gazing at the camera. Sharing the new poster, he wrote, “This bloodbath is about to get bloodier… The ultimate action entertainer #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan is releasing this Christmas!”