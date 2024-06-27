Ever since actor Varun Dhawan announced that he will be collaborating with ‘Jawan’ director Atlee for a film, the buzz around the project has been at an all-time high. Titled ‘Baby John’, the movie is already making waves. As the buzz around this actioner picks up, the makers have released a new poster of the film to up the ante.
Taking to his Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared a new poster of ‘Baby John.’ The poster is dominated by shades of red, orange, and black. It shows the actor in a rugged avatar. Dhawan is seen in long unkempt hair that falls on his face and his thick beard has outgrown its shape. With an intense look in his eyes, he is seen gazing at the camera. Sharing the new poster, he wrote, “This bloodbath is about to get bloodier… The ultimate action entertainer #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan is releasing this Christmas!”
Take a look at the new poster of ‘Baby John’ shared by Varun Dhawan here.
Reacting to the poster, fans commented how excited they were to see Dhawan in an action film after so long. One fan said, “Here come people comparing it to the original, it’s an adaptation and no one is forcing u to watch it, even if u guys don’t go it will still be a blockbuster cos of ATLEE.” A second fan wrote, “Respect to Varun Dhawan.” A third fan commented, “Can't wait to see you again in theatre after a very long time.”
Directed by Atlee, ‘Baby John’ will star Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The movie is a Hindi adaption of Atlee’s 2016 film – ‘Theri’ – where Thalapathy Vijay played the lead role. The movie revolves around a former police officer who fakes his death to bring his daughter up in a non-violent environment. However, things go south, and he is forced to face his past. The movie is set to release on December 25.