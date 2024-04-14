Atlee's 'Baby John' With Varun Dhawan Postponed? Here's What We Know

The report also stated that the official date of 'Baby John' will only be announced once production is wrapped up completely. There have been rumours due to 'Baby John's postponement, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ may take the slot of the Varun Dhawan starrer. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in key roles.