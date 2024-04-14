Art & Entertainment

Atlee's 'Baby John' With Varun Dhawan Postponed? Here's What We Know

Varun Dhawan starrer 'Baby John' directed by Atlee will be reportedly releasing in June or July of 2024.

Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John' reportedly postponed Photo: Instagram
Varun Dhawan starrer 'Baby John' directed by Atlee is reportedly postponed. Earlier, the action-packed entertainer was supposed to hit the theatres on May 31. The new release date of 'Baby John' is yet to be announced. The film will be reportedly releasing in June or July of 2024.

As per a report by Peeping Moon, the delay in the release of the Atlee directorial is due to the unfinished production and post-production work. The shoot spanned over 75 days since August 2023, but 10-12 days of shooting is still remaining which is said to end by April.

The report also stated that the official date of 'Baby John' will only be announced once production is wrapped up completely. There have been rumours due to 'Baby John's postponement, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ may take the slot of the Varun Dhawan starrer. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

The first look of Varun Dhawan from 'Baby John' along with the title of the film was unveiled in February this year. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

Atlee shared the first glimpse of 'Baby John' on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Unveiling the Biggest Action Entertainer of the year 2024. #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan, #KeerthySuresh & #WamiqaGabbi releasing on 31st May in cinemas! (sic)."

'Baby John’ is an action-packed entertainer and it promises an extravagant cinematic experience. It is said to have a gripping storyline, high-octane action sequences, great music and power-packed performances by the stellar cast. It is presented by Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios, and Cine1 Studios. Besides Atlee, the film is co-produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

For the unversed, 'Baby John' is the Hindi remake of Atlee's 'Theri', which starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha and Amy Jackson in key roles.

