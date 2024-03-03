Art & Entertainment

Vardhan Puri: 'Bloody Ishq' Belongs To A World That Vikram Bhatt Is A Master Of

Actor Vardhan Puri has concluded shooting for the upcoming project ‘Bloody Ishq’ and said that the film belongs to a world that Vikram Bhatt is a master of.

I
IANS
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
Instagram
Vardhan Puri Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Vardhan Puri has concluded shooting for the upcoming project ‘Bloody Ishq’ and said that the film belongs to a world that Vikram Bhatt is a master of.

Vardhan said: "Yes, the principal photography has been wrapped, and it has been a 'bloody' wholesome experience working with Vikram, Bhatt (Mahesh) sahab, and my co-actor and now friend, Avika Gor. I can safely say it has been an experience I will value forever."

Talking about the genre, Vardhan said: "The film belongs to a world that Vikram is a master of. Just watching him and Mahesh Bhatt construct scenes everyday and systematically put things together was both pleasurable and a great learning experience.”

The actor then went on to praise his co-star Avika.

Vardhan said: “Working alongside such a compelling story, such an experienced technical team, and fine co-artists like Avika Gor was truly incredible. We all strongly believe that we are creating a unique film experience."

Meanwhile, Vardhan will also be seen in romantic comedy film 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story', directed by Kunal Kohli.

Tags

Vikram Bhatt

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement