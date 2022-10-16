Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Usmaan Of 'Mirzapur' Jitendra Shastri Passes Away

Actor Jitendra Shastri, who played the role of Usmaan in the hit streaming crime-drama streaming show 'Mirzapur', has passed away.

Late Actor Jitendra Shastri
Updated: 16 Oct 2022 3:58 pm

His co-actor in the series, Rajesh Tailang, informed his followers about his friend's unfortunate demise through a tweet. Rajesh wrote: "Can't believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor, what a wonderful human being, amazing sense of humour, got the opportunity to spend time working with him. It was my good fortune. #JitendraShastri Jitu Bhai Regards"

Actor Sanjay Mishra also took to his social media handle to share the sad news.

'The Family Man' actor Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted. 

Jitendra was an accomplished theatre actor. He had appeared in films like 'Black Friday', 'Lajja', 'Charas'.

