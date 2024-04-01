Art & Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela Breaks Her Silence On Controversy Over Her And Rishabh Pant

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who recently got embroiled in a controversy surrounding cricketer Rishabh Pant, has issued a clarification expressing that her recent remarks were not directed towards anyone but were a part of a script.

IANS
Instagram
Urvashi Rautela Photo: Instagram
The actress recently featured in an advertisement for a matrimony brand.

In the video, Urvashi was talking about actors, businessmen, singers and batsmen and said "Kuch log toh meri height ke bhi nahi hai.”

While the advertisement went viral, the actress found herself entangled in an unnecessary controversy in which it was alleged that she indirectly mocked Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant in the video.

The actress has now issued a clarification on the rumours in order to shut all trolls.

On Monday, Urvashi took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and wrote: “It’s a generic brand script given by the brand and it’s their prerogative. Not directed towards anyone, #spreadpositivity. As a responsible individual, I understand the impact individuals can have from me as the brand’s basic ambassador #hope #inspirekindness.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi is currently enjoying the success of ‘Love Dose 2.0’ with Yo Yo Honey Singh, and is currently gearing up for 'Jahangir National University' (JNU) where she is playing a college politician.

The actress also has projects like ‘Welcome 3’ with Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster ‘Expendables;) with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt and ‘Inspector Avinash 2’ with Randeep Hooda in the pipeline.

