Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Uorfi Javed Tells Sunny Leone: You Can't Compete With My Outfit

Home Art & Entertainment

Uorfi Javed Tells Sunny Leone: You Can't Compete With My Outfit

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Uorfi Javed is known for her unusual fashion statement. Her unique outfits often grab eyeballs.

Uorfi Javed on 'Splitsvilla X4'
Uorfi Javed on 'Splitsvilla X4' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 8:10 pm

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Uorfi Javed is known for her unusual fashion statement. Her unique outfits often grab eyeballs. From choosing ropes, wires, stones, broken glasses, or flower petals, she keeps experimenting with her dressing style.

In fact, the host of 'Splitsvilla X4' Sunny Leone, also complimented her for her short black dress with two swans covering her bust.

Sunny, who is seen as a host on the show, says: "Uorfi, your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits, and this looks fab."

Uorfi replies: "I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can't compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone's imagination." Looking at the outfit and the two swans, Arjun Bijlani just started singing 'Chalo Ishq Ladaaye'.

Moreover, in the coming episode, Uorfi will be having a huge fight with her connection Kashish Thakur.

Both will decide to part ways and are seen crying on the show.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show 'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.

Related stories

'Splitsvilla X4': Uorfi Javed, Sakshi Dwivedi Make Personal Comments On Each Other

Urfi Javed Joins Dating Reality Show 'Splitsvilla X4'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Uorfi Javed Sunny Leone Splitsvilla X4
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’