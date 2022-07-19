TV Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi On Playing Dhaba Cook In 'Channa Mereya'

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who is currently seen in the show 'Channa Mereya', said that he loves being part of it. He added that his character also follows the ideology that he believes in, which makes it even more fun to play him.

"The title reminds me of all the valuable things each one of us has in life and how we protect them, be it culture, family traditions, love for family, business, surroundings, nature, everything is dear to our heart, and we should respect each relationship," he said.

The Mumbai-based chef owns a restaurant in Andheri. He also owns a lounge bar in Jalandhar and a restaurant as well.

The chef has been part of a number of food shows such as 'Turban Tadka,' 'Punjab de Superchef' and many more. He is making his fictional show debut with 'Channa Mereya.' He adds: "I am so happy that I am getting to play the role of Khushwant Grewal, who owns the dhaba, and shares all the values and traditions of running a successful dhaba. As a chef, I have always believed that people always taste life in the hands of the person who cooks food with love."

"A recipe can guide you, but when someone cooks with love, the food is going to be tasty. I have always believed that a positive atmosphere in the place you cook makes all the difference. The kitchen remains the most pious place," he said.

About working with the team, Sokhi says: "It's been wonderful working with all the stars and they are all fun to work with. Yash and Mamta are family. I have known them for many years, and we were planning to work on something for a long time and then 'Channa Mereya' happened. Yash Patnaik clearly had pre-decided that I should play the role of Papajee as it is close to my profession as a chef, and I am enjoying what I am doing."

Fresh content is always preferred by the audience, says the actor.

"The entertainment industry is definitely changing very fast. Realistic storylines connect with the aam janta, making them feel as if it is their life story. All this is something which the audience wants. The digital world is making a huge impact, and we see every day a new technology springing up. We all have to adapt to new things."

[With Inputs from IANS]