Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tried Thrice Before To Make 'Ponniyin Selvan': Mani Ratnam On Dream Project

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan - I' is slated to hit the big screens on September 30.

Mani Ratnam
Mani Ratnam Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 1:24 pm

Stating that several people had tried to make eminent writer Kalki's epic novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' into a film, Mani Ratnam said he himself had tried thrice -- once in the 1980s, then in 2000, and for the third time in 2010, before finally succeeding now.

Speaking at the grand teaser launch event organized by the makers at the Chennai Trade Centre on Friday, Ratnam said, "I first read this book when I was in college. Almost 40 years have passed. It's not left my heart until now. My first thanks go to Kalki."

"Makkal Thilagam M.G. Ramachandran should have acted in this film. After 'Nadodi Mannan', he was to act in this film. But somehow, that didn't happen. It is only today that I got to know why he was not able to act. He has left it for us to make. Several people have tried to make Kalki's epic novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' into a film. I myself have tried thrice -- once in the 1980s, once in 2000, and once in 2010. Therefore, I know what a big responsibility this is."

"That is because it is loved by everybody who has read it. They are an authority on it. They own it, and they are very possessive about it. So, when I did this film, I said to myself. I am also like them. I own it, I am also possessive about it and I will do it the way I want to do it. This wouldn't have been possible without all my artists and technicians."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ponniyin Selvan Mani Ratnam Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Tamil Movie Tamil Film Industry AR Rahman Subaskaran Lyca Productions
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies