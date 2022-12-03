Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Launch Their New Album Series 'The Name Chapter'

Home Art & Entertainment

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Launch Their New Album Series 'The Name Chapter'

K-pop band 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER', which comprises Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, dropped the official concept trailer for 'The Name Chapter' through official social media channels.

Kpop band, BTS, were included in the Guinness World Records ‘Hall Of Fame’ on Friday.
Kpop band, BTS, were included in the Guinness World Records ‘Hall Of Fame’ on Friday. Source: YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 2:37 pm

K-pop band 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER', which comprises Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, dropped the official concept trailer for 'The Name Chapter' through official social media channels.

The new chapter follows previous storylines through 'The Dream Chapter' and 'The Chaos Chapter' to portray youth in the face of temptation.

The newly released video depicts a fantastical and artistic performance by the five members.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER fall into a blue and mysterious space. A figure in the form of a devil emerges and kisses the glass in his hand. As fire erupts, the members soar into the sky. They are then transported into a dark space where they come face-to-face with beings who look identical to themselves.

Towards the end of the concept trailer, the five members seem to wake from their dreams back into reality. However, the room they reside in has been rooted from the ground, hovering high into the sky and tilting steeply.

After various efforts to hold onto the space they know, the boys finally decide to leap into the outside world of their own will.

'The Name Chapter' concept trailer utilises projection mapping techniques and holograms over sharkstooth scrim screens among other various visual techniques.

Gen Z's 'it' boys recently made appearances on six categories on Billboard's 2022 Year-End charts, including the Billboard 200.

Related stories

Kpop Band BTS Inducted In The 2022 Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kpop Band
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI