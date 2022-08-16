Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Tom Holland Goes On A Social Media Detox For Mental Health

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star Tom Holland is on a social media detox. The actor returned to Instagram only to reveal he was taking a social media break to focus on his mental health.

Tom Holland
Tom Holland Instagram/@tomholland2013

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 11:58 am

Tom had been absent from digital platforms and came back to make a couple of important announcements, reports Deadline. Holland shared a video on his official Instagram account and said he had been struggling for about an hour trying to come up with the words he was going to use.

According to Deadline, in his first announcement, he said: "I've taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Deadline further states that his "brief return to Instagram" was to bring awareness to the charity stem4, an education programme that helps young kids manage their mental health.

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something that we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done," he added.

Holland said that he has tried all four apps in the programme and they have been "fantastic" and "really helpful."

Before ending the video, the actor said he was "going to disappear from Instagram again" and added: "Thanks for your love and support. I love you all and I'll speak to you soon."

Art & Entertainment Tom Holland Instagram Spiderman Social Media Platforms Film Industry Mental Health British Actor
