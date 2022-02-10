Tom Holland Shares His Experience On The Sets Of 'Uncharted'

After starring in the critically acclaimed MCU film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, British actor Tom Holland is gearing up for another high-octane adventure, ‘Uncharted’, alongside actors Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. The Ruben Fleischer-directed film is based on the same-named video game series and features some high-octane stunts.

Sharing his experience working in the film, Holland shared in a statement, “The day I got hit by a car was pretty impressive. I think it’s one of the best stunts in the movie. It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, ‘How was your day today?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times.'”

The official statement of the film reads, “Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor Sully Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

‘Uncharted’, which also stars actresses Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle, will be released in theatres on February 18.