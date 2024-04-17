Art & Entertainment

Tom Cruise Gifted 'War Of The Worlds' Co-star Dakota Fanning Her First Cell Phone On 11th Birthday

Actor Dakota Fanning says she got her first mobile phone as a gift from her "War of the Worlds" co-star Tom Cruise when she turned 11.

In a recent interview for Harper's Bazaar, Fanning and Andrew Scott, her co-star on Netflix's series "Ripley", played a quiz and one of the questions was “Who gave Dakota her first cell phone?”

In his response, Scott said, “Okay, well it’s going to be some Hollywood icon … Tom Cruise.”

Fanning confirmed Cruise gifted her a Motorola Razr for her 11th birthday while they were filming 2005's "War of the Worlds".

“Oh, my God, I was so excited. I didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time. You know, I was 11. But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool,” she recalled.

Fanning added the "Mission: Impossible" star has sent her a gift every year since 2005.

“Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday,” said "The Equalizer 3" actor, adding the latest one arrived on her 30th birthday earlier in April.

Earlier this month, during Elle magazine’s “Ask Me Anything” video series, Fanning said Kurt Russell, her "Dreamer" co-star, once gifted her a horse.

