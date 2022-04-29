Title Of The Seventh Film Of 'Mission Impossible' Franchise Revealed

Finally, the seventh instalment of ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise starring actor Tom Cruise has a title. Paramount Pictures which backs the franchise revealed it during their presentation at the CinemaCon. The film is titled, ‘Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One’.

The film will see Ethan Hunt return with his allies as they face their new enemy, according to the Indian Express. The title points that there is a new saga after the Syndicate arc that ended with ‘Fallout’.

A footage of the film was also shown during the presentation. Reports suggest that, it showed Cruise going death defying stunts. Director Christopher McQuarrie who also directed the previous two films has returned for this instalment as well. The franchise has both critical and commercial success. The major reason behind it is the action sequence. They involve actual work from Cruise and practical effects instead of CGI.

Actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin will reprise their roles from the previous movies. In the history of action films, ‘Mission:Impossible Fallout’ received one of the best reviews. It bagged 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The critical consensus stated, “Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible – Fallout lives up to the “impossible” part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.”