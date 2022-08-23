Tiger Shroff-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer ‘Screw Dheela’ Isn't Shelved But Postponed: Report

In July this year, Tiger Shroff and south actress Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Screw Dheela’ was announced and it garnered a lot of attention. However, soon there were reports that the film was shelved, much to the disappointment of fans. But there’s something to look forward to as according to a recent report, the film has just been postponed and not cancelled.

Indian Express quoted a source close to the development saying that the Dharma Productions movie, helmed by Karan Johar, has been delayed due to date issues. The daily quoted the source as saying, “Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an incredible relationship. Apart from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff is going to collaborate with Dharma Productions for another massive action film. Screw Dheela is delayed due to date issues, the shoot is to commence later next year.”

Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!💥https://t.co/us1aoiV84n@apoorvamehta18 #ShashankKhaitan @iTIGERSHROFF @DharmaMovies #MentorDiscipleFilms — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, another entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama earlier quoted a source as saying that it was also due to budget issues. “Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan have decided to put the film on the backburner. There were multiple reasons for it. Firstly, the film is a big-scale action entertainer, and the budget was coming up to Rs. 150 crores. Meanwhile, the teaser didn’t really get the encouraging response that the makers were hoping for. Tiger’s Heropanti 2 was a disaster and it put a question mark on his pull at the ticket window."

So, now it looks like the makers hope to work on the film again, once circumstances are more favourable.

Previously, Karan Johar had shared the teaser of the Shashank Khaitan-directed film and captioned it as, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in Screw Dheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all-new world of action!”

Tiger, on the work front, also has films like ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the pipeline.