This Is How Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Preparing To Play Indira Gandhi In Sam Manekshaw's Biopic 'Sam Bahadur'

In her next film, 'Sam Bahadur,' Fatima Sana Shaikh will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the lead role in the film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Instagram/ @fatimasanashaikh

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 1:06 pm

In filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's next film 'Sam Bahadur,' which also stars actors Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra, Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh will play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The 'Dangal' actor has already begun her preparations for the part.

Previously, we saw Lara Dutta in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bell Bottom,' in which she played Indira Gandhi. Now, Fatima Sana Shaikh will essay the role in 'Sam Bahadur.' According to India Today, a source close to the actress claimed that she has been reading books about the former Prime Minister to help her get into character. "Fatima has been reading a number of books on Indira Gandhi to understand her better, and get an idea of her regime as the Prime Minister. She also has got her hands on various documentaries to get the nuances and mannerisms of her character right. It is a responsible role and Fatima wants to do full justice to it," said the source.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw will be played by Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur.' He served in five conflicts during the course of his four-decade career. Kaushal welcomed Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh to the Sam Bahadur squad in December of last year. While Fatima Sana Shaikh will portray Indira Gandhi, India's first female Prime Minister, Sanya Malhotra will portray Kaushal's wife, Silloo Manekshaw.

Welcoming the actresses to 'Sam Bahadur' cast, Kaushal wrote, “It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar’s birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the #SamBahadur family (sic)!”

Fatima Sana Shaikh had expressed her excitement over joining the cast of Sam Bahadur, she had said, “I’m very happy to join the SamBahadur family and take on the challenge of essaying the role of one of the most influential and talked about women in Indian history. What intrigued and excited me the most was the passion with which the makers hope to honour his memory and legacy through this film."

'Sam Bahadur' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

